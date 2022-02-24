Lightning eMotors expands Colorado manufacturing facility
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) expanded its manufacturing campus in Loveland, Colorado by 102K sq. ft. to over 226K sq. ft. and reconfigured workstations in the plant to incorporate advanced automation and augmented reality systems.
- The expanded production capacity expected to support up to 1.5K complete zero emission vehicles and powertrain systems annually by the end of 2022 to support ZEV's strong order backlog and sales pipeline.
- The expansion and investment of over $5M includes installation of welding collaborative robots and augmented reality systems, and highly automated workstations for enhanced productivity and quality control.
- ZEV operates on a campus with a total area of 1M sq. ft., which it believes can scale to support a capacity of 20K zero emission vehicles and powertrain systems per year.
- Currently over 50 technicians build and customize medium duty commercial vehicles at the manufacturing campus. That number is expected to more than double by the end of 2022.