Jobless claims roughly in-line with estimates
Feb. 24, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Initial Jobless Claims: -17K to 232K vs. 231K consensus and 249K prior (revised from 248K).
- 4-week moving average was 236.25K, a decrease of 7.25K from the previous week's revised average of 243,500.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.1% for the week ended Feb. 12, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 214,873 in the week ended Feb. 19, a decrease of 24,824 (or 10.4%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected a decrease of 7,928 (or 3.3 percent) from the previous week. There were 716,559 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.476M vs. 1.588M prior and 1.580M consensus.