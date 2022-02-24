Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) is trading ~8% lower in the pre-market Thursday after the commercial-stage biopharma company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had extended its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Imcivree.

The company has sought the U.S. regulatory approval for Imcivree, also known as setmelanotide, for the treatment of obesity and control of hunger in patients with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome (BBS) or Alström syndrome.

However, on Feb. 23, the federal agency has notified that the FDA action date for the decision has been revised to June. 16.

While the regulator has not requested new data, it has sought additional subgroup analyses of efficacy data from the company’s Phase 3 pivotal trial in BBS and Alström syndrome. The request was considered as a ‘major amendment’ to the sNDA requiring further time to review, the company said.

In addition, Rhythm (RYTM) has decided to pull the proposed Alström syndrome indication from its pending application filed for a change in the EU marketing of the drug.

With the Type II variation application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the company now seeks EU nod for setmelanotide for obesity and control of hunger in adult and pediatric patients with BBS.

The decision was based on the regulatory feedback that indicated the need to review the application for BBS within the scheduled duration, the company said.

Imcivree is currently marketed by Rhythm (RYTM) in the U.S. for chronic weight management in adults and children with obesity due to certain deficiencies. Previously, the FDA had set Mar. 26 as the target action date for its label expansion in BBS or Alström syndrome.