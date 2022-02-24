Q4 GDP revised slightly higher in second estimate, core prices also revised higher
Feb. 24, 2022
- Q4 GDP (second estimate): +7.0% vs. +7.0% consensus and prior estimate of +6.9%; in Q3, GDP rose 2.3%.
- The new estimate reflected upward revisions in nonresidential fixed investment (i.e., business spending), state and local government spending, and residential fixed investment (i.e., homes and apartments). That increase was partly offset by downward revisions to consumer spending, exports, and federal government spending. Imports were also revised down.
- PCE price index: +6.3% vs. +6.4% consensus and +6.5% prior.
- Core PCE prices: +5.00% vs. +4.90% consensus and +4.90% prior.
- The Department of Commerce also increased its estimate for Q3 wage and salary increases. Wages and salaries are now estimated to have increased $306.8B in Q3, an upward revision of $27.7B.
