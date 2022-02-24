Stocks plunged in Thursday's pre-market trading, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparking a massive selling spree. The Nasdaq futures showed a decline of more than 3%, with the S&P futures indicating a slide of more than 2.5%.

While geopolitical events dominated the action, some stocks still moved on individual corporate stories. That list included Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO), which both staged double-digit percentage retreats following their respective quarterly reports.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) also lost ground in the wake of its earnings release.

Meanwhile, financial figures had the opposite impact on Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN). The stock bucked the overall negative trend in the market, rising in pre-market trading on strong earnings and guidance.

Decliners

Lemonade (LMND) plunged 21% in pre-market action after the company missed expectations with its Q4 earnings and provided weak Q1 guidance. The insurance provider reported a quarterly loss of $1.14 per share, compared to analysts' consensus of a loss of $1.12.

Looking ahead, LMND predicted Q1 revenue of $41M-$43M, below the $44M projected by Wall Street expectations. For the full year, the company targeted revenue of $202M-$205M, with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $275M-$290M.

FuboTV (FUBO) also posted a double-digit percentage decline following its quarterly results. While revenue more than doubled from last year and beat expectations, the streaming TV service posted a Q4 loss that was slightly wider than the amount analysts were looking for.

Weighed down by its disappointing bottom line, FUBO plummeted nearly 15% before the opening bell.

Earnings news put pressure on Alibaba (BABA) as well. The China-based e-commerce and internet company beat consensus with its profit figure, but revenue growth of nearly 10% fell short of analysts' predictions.

Gainer

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) reported earnings that breezed by expectations, with revenue that nearly tripled from last year. The provider of healthcare staffing services also gave a monster forecast for Q1, predicting revenue between $740M and $750M.

Bolstered by the earnings report, CCRN advanced more than 2% in pre-market action.

