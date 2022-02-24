Revolve Group is defended by BTIG after earnings selloff

BTIG defended Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) on Thursday after shares spun lower following the Q4 earnings report.

Analyst Camilo Lyon and team said the strong earnings beat was overshadowed by conservative 2022 guidance.

"We view the company's topline guidance as conservative as the record new customers that RVLV acquired in '21 continue to shop at full price (and cross shop between REVOLVE and FORWARD) in '22, particularly as consumers look to refresh their wardrobes for more going out occasions. We believe RVLV's gross margin guide could also prove conservative as the company is not contemplating any relief in freight costs until '23 (we believe freight costs will peak in the summer)."

Shares of RVLB fell 12.68% premarket on Thursday after shedding 4.55% on Wednesday.

Dig into the Revolve Group (RVLV) earnings call transcript.