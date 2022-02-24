Yandex, Mobile TeleSystems, Ozon Holdings among premarket losers' pack
Feb. 24, 2022 8:35 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Skillz SKLZ -37% on Q4 earnings release.
- Rent-A-Center RCII -35% on Q4 earnings release.
- Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) -34%.
- Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) -32%.
- Mechel (NYSE:MTL) -31%.
- Orphazyme ORPH -31% after suffers regulatory setback for EU marketing application of arimoclomol.
- AMTD International (NYSE:AMTD) -27%.
- Lemonade LMND -23% on Q4 earnings release.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) -23%.
- VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) -19% announces world's first 'Always-On' network.
- QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) -19%.
- MannKind MNKD -19% after FDA extends deadline to review Tyvaso DPI.
- Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) -19%.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) -17%.
- Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) -8%.
- Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) -17%.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) -16%.
- Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) -15%.
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) -15%.
- Troika Media TRKA -15% on deal to acquire Converge Direct for $125M.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) -13%.
- Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) -14%.
- fuboTV FUBO -14% on Q4 earnings release.
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) -14%.
- Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) -15%.