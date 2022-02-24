Pulmonx stock falls as FY22 revenue outlook seen below estimates

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) stock declined after-hours on Feb. 23 following its Q4 results, where the company provided 2022 revenue outlook to be below analysts' estimates.

Q4 total worldwide revenue rose 39% Y/Y to $13.7M. The U.S. revenue was $7.3M, while international revenue was $6.4M.

The company said the increase in revenue reflected continued strong commercial momentum and growth of Zephyr Valve procedure volumes.

Q4 net loss was -$13M, compared to a net loss of $9.3M in Q4 2020.

Despite COVID headwinds, we ended the year with three consecutive quarters of record worldwide sales and a significant expansion of our base of treatment centers," said President and CEO Glen French.

Gross profit was $10.3M, compared to $7.1M in Q4 2020. Gross margin for Q4 was 74.8%, up from 72.0% for the same period in 2020. The improvement in gross margin mainly reflected production efficiencies.

Operating expenses rose to $22.6M, compared to $16.4M in Q4 2020. The increase was mainly driven by investments in commercial and research and development functions, stock-based compensation, and expenses associated with the scaling of its general and administrative infrastructure.

Q1 and full year 2022 Guidance:

“We look forward to continuing to build on our strong foundation for growth through 2022, particularly in the back half of the year, added French.

Pulmonx expects revenue for 2022 to be in the range of $55M to $60M. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $74.09M.

The company said that taking into account the ongoing impact of COVID-19, it expects Q1 revenue to be between $9M and $10M. Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q1 is $14.87M.

The company expects total operating expenses for full year 2022 to be in the range of $100M to $105M, inclusive of stock-based compensation.