Thorne Health Tech, UFC announce multi-year extension of marketing partnership
Feb. 24, 2022 8:40 AM ETThorne HealthTech, Inc. (THRN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Thorne Health Tech (NASDAQ:THRN) and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced a multi-year extension of their global marketing partnership.
- THRN remains the Official Sports Performance Nutrition Partner of UFC and an official partner of the UFC Performance Institute, the world's first Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) multi-disciplinary research, innovation, and training center.
- UFC will continue to integrate THRN's line of NSF-Certified for Sport products into supplement plans created by UFC's registered dietitians and coaches for athletes training under the guidance of the UFC Performance Institute.
- THRN will also remain the sole sponsor of the Performance Institute Nutrition Stations, dedicated areas in Las Vegas and Shanghai that provide individualized health and wellness solutions to UFC athletes.
- THRN branding will be integrated into key UFC assets, including broadcast features on select Pay-Per-Views.
- The deal also provides for an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will offer significant paid marketing opportunities to participating UFC athletes.