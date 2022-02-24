Motus GI receives 180-day extension to meet minimum bid price requirement

Feb. 24, 2022 8:42 AM ETMotus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) trades 10.8% down premarket after it received written notification from the Listing Qualification Department of The Nasdaq granting its request for a 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
  • It now has time until Aug.22 to meet the requirement and if its unable to meet the minimum bid price then it will be subject to delisting.
  • The extension notice has no immediate effect on the continued listing status.
  • The company was notified of non-compliance on Aug.24, 2021 and was given until Feb. 21, 2022 to regain compliance.
