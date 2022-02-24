Industrial metals are surging across the board in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with aluminum prices (LMAHDS03:COM) up more than 3% to hit a record high of $3,450/ton and nickel (LN1:COM) jumping to a decade-high $25K/ton on the London Metal Exchange.

"Russia is one of the largest aluminum producers and much of its material goes to Europe. Broader sanctions could tighten up supply even further," Amelia Fu at Bank of China International tells Reuters, noting that more sanctions could feed high energy prices which would raise production costs for aluminum and other base metals.

Russia is the world's second largest exporter of aluminum, producing 6% of the world's total, and the war in Ukraine threatens supplies that are already stretched thin by strong demand and shrinking inventories.

Russia also supplies more than a third of the world's palladium and 10% of platinum; platinum futures are ~2% higher and palladium has surged 8.5%.

Any measures targeting Russia's financial institutions could hamper the flow of exports, and metals markets could be roiled further once the next U.S.-led package of sanctions is announced.

There's also a rising threat to supply from European smelters, as the invasion unleashes a spike in regional power and gas prices.