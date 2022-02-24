Globalstar signs contract with MDA for new satellites
Feb. 24, 2022 8:44 AM ETGlobalstar, Inc. (GSAT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) has entered into a satellite procurement agreement with Macdonald, Dettwiler and Associates pursuant to which Globalstar will acquire 17 new satellites that will replenish and extend the life of Globalstar’s existing constellation.
- The total contract price for the initial 17 satellites is $327M.
- If Globalstar elects to acquire new satellites, each satellite will be priced at $11.4M, subject to certain price adjustments.
- The Procurement Agreement requires the Contractor to deliver the satellites by 2025, with an expectation that all satellites will be launched by the end of 2025.
- Globalstar plans to contract separately for launch services and launch insurance for the new satellites.