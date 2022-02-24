U.S. airline stocks slide after Russia attacks Ukraine

U.S. airline stocks fell on Thursday after Russia's attack on Ukraine reset expectations on the timeline for a full global recovery in travel.

The drop in airline stocks is part of a broad market selloff after Russian military invaded Ukraine through the air, land and sea with coordinated attacks on the capital of Kyiv and many other key cities.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) shed 6.30% in premarket action, United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) was off 6.00%, American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) dropped 5.47%, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) peeled off 5.15% and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) fell 4.44%.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) which includes some European carriers as top holdings fell 6.17%.

