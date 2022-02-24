Deeper dive in Papa John's Q4 results, stock down 11%
Feb. 24, 2022 8:50 AM ETPapa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) shows Q4 total revenue of $528.9M, up 12.6% over 2020, beats consensus by $4.18M.
- Comparable sales up 11.1% in North America and 2.4% Internationally; Global system-wide restaurant sales of $1.2B, up 13.1% from 2020.
- 250 net unit openings driven by continued domestic and international growth
- Operating income of $38.2M increased $18.5M.
- Cash flow from operations of $184.7M
- EPS grew 139% to $0.67; Adjusted EPS grew 88% to $0.75, beats consensus by $0.03.
- Company repurchased $52M of stock during Q4, completing the previous $75M share repurchase authorization.
- “In 2021 Papa Johns achieved strong comparable sales growth and industry outperformance for a second consecutive year, driving 15% system-wide sales gains and demonstrating our ability to sustain growth, even during one of the most uncertain and difficult business environments we have ever seen,” said President & CEO Rob Lynch.
- SA contributor comments from January: 'Papa John's: Digging Into The Valuation After The Drop'
