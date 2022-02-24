Deeper dive in Papa John's Q4 results, stock down 11%

  • Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) shows Q4 total revenue of $528.9M, up 12.6% over 2020, beats consensus by $4.18M.
  • Comparable sales up 11.1% in North America and 2.4% Internationally; Global system-wide restaurant sales of $1.2B, up 13.1% from 2020.
  • 250 net unit openings driven by continued domestic and international growth
  • Operating income of $38.2M increased $18.5M.
  • Cash flow from operations of $184.7M
  • EPS grew 139% to $0.67; Adjusted EPS grew 88% to $0.75, beats consensus by $0.03.
  • Company repurchased $52M of stock during Q4, completing the previous $75M share repurchase authorization.
  • “In 2021 Papa Johns achieved strong comparable sales growth and industry outperformance for a second consecutive year, driving 15% system-wide sales gains and demonstrating our ability to sustain growth, even during one of the most uncertain and difficult business environments we have ever seen,” said President & CEO Rob Lynch.
