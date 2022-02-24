Versus Systems plummets on pricing of its public offering

Feb. 24, 2022 8:53 AM ETVersus Systems Inc. (VS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) has priced its public offering of ~4.38 units for gross proceeds of $7M.
  • Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant to purchase one common share, at a public offering price of $1.60/unit and a warrant exercise price of $1.92.
  • Additionally, underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional ~0.66M common shares and/or ~0.66M additional warrants at the public offering price.
  • The Co. intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close on Feb. 28, 2022.
  • VS shares -37.2% premarket to $1.30.
