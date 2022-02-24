Apollo Global launches sustainable investing platform, expects to deploy $100B by 2030
Feb. 24, 2022 8:55 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) on Thursday introduced a sustainable investing platform with a focus on energy transition and decarbonization investments.
- Furthermore, the platform will span Apollo's (APO) equity, hybrid and yield businesses and will be led by Olivia Wassenaar, who has been named head of sustainable investing.
- The private equity giant expects to deploy $50B in clean energy and climate capital over the next five years and sees more than $100B invested by 2030.
- Aside from its investment targets, Apollo (APO) has committed to reduce median carbon intensity by 15% over the projected hold period for new control investments in the firm’s flagship strategy.
- Last year, Apollo funds invested $30M in Artius to accelerate decarbonization technology.