  • Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) on Thursday introduced a sustainable investing platform with a focus on energy transition and decarbonization investments.
  • Furthermore, the platform will span Apollo's (APO) equity, hybrid and yield businesses and will be led by Olivia Wassenaar, who has been named head of sustainable investing.
  • The private equity giant expects to deploy $50B in clean energy and climate capital over the next five years and sees more than $100B invested by 2030.
  • Aside from its investment targets, Apollo (APO) has committed to reduce median carbon intensity by 15% over the projected hold period for new control investments in the firm’s flagship strategy.
  • Last year, Apollo funds invested $30M in Artius to accelerate decarbonization technology.
