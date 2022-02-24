Robotic Assistance Devices signs new dealer and receives ROSA order
Feb. 24, 2022 8:57 AM ETArtificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions' (OTCPK:AITX) wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices signed Apex3 Systems as a new authorized dealer, and has received an order for a ROSA security robot from this new dealer.
- Apex3 Systems is considered as the Chicago area’s top-tier systems integrator; ROSA is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes.
- With the addition of this new authorized dealer, RAD's dealer network has expanded to 32, covering the U.S., Canada, and the European Union.
- Shares trading 4.1% down premarket.