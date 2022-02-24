Robotic Assistance Devices signs new dealer and receives ROSA order

  • Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions' (OTCPK:AITX) wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices signed Apex3 Systems as a new authorized dealer, and has received an order for a ROSA security robot from this new dealer.
  • Apex3 Systems is considered as the Chicago area’s top-tier systems integrator; ROSA is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes.
  • With the addition of this new authorized dealer, RAD's dealer network has expanded to 32, covering the U.S., Canada, and the European Union.
  • Shares trading 4.1% down premarket.
