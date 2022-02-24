Life insurance startup Foxo said to go public through SPAC Delwinds Insurance
Feb. 24, 2022 8:59 AM ETDelwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (DWIN), DWINWSBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Life insurance startup Foxo Technologies Inc. is said to be going public through a deal with SPAC Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DWIN) that will value the combined company at $369M.
- The deal is expected to raise as much as $224M, including $201M from Delwinds IPO, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar. Institutional investors and the Gray Insurance Co. are expected to contribute an additional $22.5M through a convertible debt offering.
- Foxo Technologies uses artificial intelligence and genetics for underwriting life insurance. Foxo in April announced the closing of $10m investment with technology investor Bespoke Growth Partners Inc.
- Once the deal closes, the combined company is expected trade on the NYSE under the ticker "FOXO," according to Bloomberg.
- Delwinds Insurance (DWIN) SPAC went public in December 2020.