Norwegian Cruise Line stock sinks on Q4 earnings miss

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) shares have plummeted 7.78% pre-market after the American cruise line reported Q4 earnings and revenue miss and projected a net loss for Q122. It expects to be in loss until regular voyages resume.

Q4 revenue increased to $487.4M compared to $9.6M in 2020 as cruise voyages resumed in the quarter. However, adjusted net losses widened to -$765M, or -$1.95 per share, from -$683.8M, or -$2.33 per share, in Q420.

Net booking volumes at the beginning of the quarter continued to demonstrate substantial week-over-week sequential growth after the slowdown in booking activity caused by the COVID-19 Delta variant. Booking volumes in the latter part of the quarter began to be negatively impacted by the Omicron variant, primarily for close-in voyages in the first and second quarters of 2022.

By the end of 2021, Norwegian had ~70% of its capacity operating. Occupancy in the fourth quarter was 51.4% reflecting the effect of COVID-related booking cancellations and a significant capacity increase from the prior quarter.

The company's monthly average cash burn for Q4 was ~$345M, below the prior estimate of ~$350M. Looking ahead, it expects Q122 monthly average cash burn to increase to ~$390M, driven by the continued phased relaunch of additional vessels.

Based on the current booked position and trajectory, the cruise line expects to have positive adjusted net income for H222. It also anticipates have 85% of its capacity operating by the end of Q122, with full fleet expected to be back in operation in early Q222.