Fiserv adds ValueAct partner to its board in pact with activist
Feb. 24, 2022 9:01 AM ETFiserv, Inc. (FISV)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) names ValueAct Capital partner Dylan G. Haggart to its board as it makes peace with the activist fund and increasing the number of its directors to 12.
- In Q4 2021, ValueAct increased its position in Fiserv (FISV) to 13.04M shares from 10.94M shares in Q3.
- "Fiserv (FISV) is one of the world’s most important financial technology platforms with tremendous long-term potential," Haggert said in a statement.
- The company's stock moved up in August after a report that the activist firm took a $1.2B stake in Fiserv (FISV) due to the immense value its sees in the Clover payment tech business.