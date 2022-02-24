Nikola Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.23 beats by $0.08

Feb. 24, 2022
  • Nikola press release (NASDAQ:NKLA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.23 beats by $0.08.
  • Shares -6.3% PM.
  • "During the fourth quarter, we began delivering Pre-Series Tre BEVs to customers and dealers, and we are ramping up production in Coolidge. We anticipate beginning series production of the Tre BEV on March 21. We are laser-focused on delivering vehicles and generating revenue," said Mark Russell, Nikola's Chief Executive Officer.
  • The company looks forward to achieving the following milestones in 2022: Deliver 300 - 500 production Nikola Tre BEVs to customers; Successful pilot testing of Tre FCEV alpha trucks with AB, TTSI and others; Build, test, and validate Tre FCEV beta trucks; Announce location, break ground, and commence construction of the first hydrogen production hub in Arizona; Announce two or more dispensing station partners in California.
