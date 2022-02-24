On Thursday, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) highlighted the long-term potential of its oral hereditary angioedema (HAE) therapy Orladeyo after the release of the latest data from its APeX-2 trial designed to evaluate the once-daily drug as a prophylactic treatment.

96-week data of the 121-patient trial were previously disclosed in July 2021, and the latest analysis indicates the long-term efficacy of Orladeyo at 150 mg dose level in 21 patients who completed the 96 weeks of treatment.

The data will be included in an upcoming presentation at the 2022 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) annual meeting scheduled for this week.

During the entire study duration of 96 weeks, all patients experienced 94% of HAE attack-free days regardless of the initial response.

The result indicates that “ORLADEYO can be an effective prophylactic therapy for HAE patients regardless of their baseline attack rate,” noted Dr. Emel Aygören-Pürsün, a specialist in internal medicine at the department for children and adolescents of the University Hospital Frankfurt.

However, BioCryst (BCRX) shares are trading ~8% lower in the pre-market currently despite bullish views from two Wall Street firms on Thursday. Oppenheimer and RBC Capital Markets have both raised their price targets on the stock to $20 from $16 and $16 from $13 per share, respectively. However, the analysts have maintained their Outperform and Sector Perform ratings.

The price target revisions come despite the lower-than-expected financials reported by BioCryst (BCRX) for Q4 2021 on Wednesday.