Future FinTech subsidiary to partner with Mastercard for launch of e-money platform, debit card

  • Future FinTech's (NASDAQ:FTFT) subsidiary, FTFT U.K., on Thursday agreed to work with Mastercard (NYSE:MA) to launch Orbit e-money platform and a debit card.
  • FTFT Orbit, the so-called super app, will include a range of personal fintech products and services, including membership rewards, on-the-spot discounts and social financing. It also features Know Your Customer ("KYC") and on-boarding flow, providing international customers entering the U.K. exceptional convenience and practicality.
  • The FTFT Orbit e-money platform is still subject to regulatory registration in UK.
  • "The agreement with Mastercard greatly strengthens the launch of our digital finance business in the UK," said Future FinTech CEO Shanchun Huang.
  • Previously, (Nov. 23, 2021) Future FinTech started beta testing for its mobile financial app in the U.K.
