Allbirds stock falls 9% premarket as Q4 results fail to impress
Feb. 24, 2022 9:13 AM ETBIRDBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) stock fell 9% premarket despite reporting Q4 results that were largely in line with Street view.
- Net revenue grew 23% in Q4 due to strong demand during the holiday season in the U.S.
- Inventories totaled $107M, up 80% from the end of 2020. The increase was due to higher in-transit inventory, given extended lead times from ongoing supply chain disruptions, and impact of higher inbound freight costs.
- BIRD forecast Q1 net revenue of $60M-62M (vs. consensus estimate of $63.7M). Adj. EBITDA is expected to be -$13M-11M, including an estimated $2M of public company costs.
- BIRD raised its 2022 net revenue outlook to $355M-365M (vs. consensus estimate of $353.12M). Adj. EBITDA is projected to be -$13M-9M, including an estimated $8M of public company costs.
- "Despite the fact that some of the cost headwinds our industry is facing may prove to be transitory, we believe taking deliberate pricing actions in 2022 is prudent. At this time, we estimate pricing actions will add ~1-3% to 2022 net revenue growth depending on timing and elasticity," said CFO Mike Bufano in a post-earnings call.
- He said the outlook does not factor in normalization in logistics or distribution center costs in 2022.