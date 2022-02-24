Cross Country Healthcare stock rises as Q4 revenue soars 197% Y/Y

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) rose pre-market after its Q4 results beat analysts' estimates.

Q4 total revenue rose 197% Y/Y to $640.68M. Nurse and Allied Staffing revenue rose 212% Y/Y to $620.4M. Average field contract personnel on a full-time equivalent (FTE) basis were 11,520 as compared with 5,798 in the prior year.

Consolidated gross profit margin was 23.0%, down 220 basis points Y/Y.

Q4 Net income attributable to common stockholders soared 1,582% Y/Y to $77.57M.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 604% Y/Y to $80.93M. Adjusted EPS was $1.40 compared to $0.19 in Q4 2020.

At Dec. 31, 2021, the company had $1.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $174.3M principal balance on its term loan, with $9.2M of borrowings drawn under its asset-based loan facility, and $18.2M of letters of credit outstanding.

Outlook Q1 2022:

Revenue expected between $740M and $750M. Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q1 is $478.87M. Adjusted EPS expected in the range of $1.38 to $1.48. Consensus EPS Estimate for Q1 is $0.63.

Gross Profit Margin expected between 21.5% - 22.0%, while Adjusted EBITDA expected between $80M $85M.

CCRN +2.38% premarket to $21.50