Cross Country Healthcare stock rises as Q4 revenue soars 197% Y/Y

Feb. 24, 2022 9:20 AM ETCross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

New York during the COVID-19 emergency.

Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) rose pre-market after its Q4 results beat analysts' estimates.

Q4 total revenue rose 197% Y/Y to $640.68M. Nurse and Allied Staffing revenue rose 212% Y/Y to $620.4M. Average field contract personnel on a full-time equivalent (FTE) basis were 11,520 as compared with 5,798 in the prior year.

Consolidated gross profit margin was 23.0%, down 220 basis points Y/Y.

Q4 Net income attributable to common stockholders soared 1,582% Y/Y to $77.57M.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 604% Y/Y to $80.93M. Adjusted EPS was $1.40 compared to $0.19 in Q4 2020.

At Dec. 31, 2021, the company had $1.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $174.3M principal balance on its term loan, with $9.2M of borrowings drawn under its asset-based loan facility, and $18.2M of letters of credit outstanding.

Outlook Q1 2022:

Revenue expected between $740M and $750M. Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q1 is $478.87M. Adjusted EPS expected in the range of $1.38 to $1.48. Consensus EPS Estimate for Q1 is $0.63.

Gross Profit Margin expected between 21.5% - 22.0%, while Adjusted EBITDA expected between $80M $85M.

CCRN +2.38% premarket to $21.50

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.