Vaxart shares fall despite data on COVID vaccine
Feb. 24, 2022 9:20 AM ETVaxart, Inc. (VXRT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are down 8% in premarket trading despite releasing mid-stage data on its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Results, published in BioRxiv and yet to be peer reviewed, found that the vaccine generated antibodies to the original COVID strain, as well as the Beta, delta, alpha and gamma variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the serum and nasal mucosa of non-human primates.
- In addition, data indicated that the Vaxart (VXRT) vaccine produced antibody responses similar to that seen in other vaccines, but also produced significantly elevated mucosal antibody responses after a single dose.
- The company also said that the vaccine led to a more than 1,000-fold increase in nasal IgA antibodies.
- Full phase 2 data is expected by the end of the first half of the year.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Edmund Ingham rates Vaxart (VXRT) a hold.