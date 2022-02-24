Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) reported an adjusted EBITDA loss for Q4 of $90.4M vs. -$134M consensus.

Investors will be focused on Nikola's (NKLA) Tre BEV update. The electric vehicle maker said it delivered the first two Nikola Tre BEVs to TTSI in California as a part of a three-month pilot program.

"Since placing the trucks into service with TTSI, the trucks have hauled multiple loads per day and logged over 4,500 miles combined. The trucks have completed a 204-mile journey on a single charge, the longest range of any BEV TTSI has tested. We are pleased with the pilot results and look forward to delivering saleable Nikola Tre BEVs to customers in the second quarter of 2022."

Nikola (NKLA) also said it began pilot operations with Anheuser-Busch on January 24. Two Nikola Tre FCEV alphas are undergoing a three-month pilot in daily service within the brewer's Southern California distribution network.

Shares of Nikola (NKLA) fell 5.86% in premarket trading on Thursday after shedding 7.58% yesterday.

