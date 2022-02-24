Tyler Technologies renews contract for digital government and payment solutions
Feb. 24, 2022 9:27 AM ETTyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) announced that the state of Arkansas has renewed its contract for Tyler’s digital government and payments services.
- The 4-year agreement builds on the existing 25-year relationship between Tyler's subsidiary, NIC, and the Information Network of Arkansas, a governor-appointed board that oversees digital access to government information and services in Arkansas.
- The agreement includes three additional 1-year extensions, which may be exercised at the discretion of the state.
- Throughout Arkansas, Tyler’s NIC subsidiary currently provides 300+ state and local government entities with ~1K digital government services;
- The partnership has led to process automation efficiencies for both government and citizens and enabled the state to realize a cost avoidance of $64M+ annually.