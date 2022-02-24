Tyler Technologies renews contract for digital government and payment solutions

Feb. 24, 2022 9:27 AM ETTyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) announced that the state of Arkansas has renewed its contract for Tyler’s digital government and payments services.
  • The 4-year agreement builds on the existing 25-year relationship between Tyler's subsidiary, NIC, and the Information Network of Arkansas, a governor-appointed board that oversees digital access to government information and services in Arkansas.
  • The agreement includes three additional 1-year extensions, which may be exercised at the discretion of the state.
  • Throughout Arkansas, Tyler’s NIC subsidiary currently provides 300+ state and local government entities with ~1K digital government services;
  • The partnership has led to process automation efficiencies for both government and citizens and enabled the state to realize a cost avoidance of $64M+ annually.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.