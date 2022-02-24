Revolve Group slumps 16% on Q4 results

  • Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Q4 shows revenue surge of 70% to $239.8M, beats consensus by $17.75M.
  • REVOLVE segment net sales were $200M, up 68% Y/Y; FWRD segment net sales were $39.8M, up 83% Y/Y;
  • Domestic net sales increased 80% Y/Y, while international increased 34% Y/Y.
  • Accelerated growth in active customers was a key driver of our strong results, highlighted by record quarterly growth of 162,000 active customers.
  • Gross margin was 54.8%, a Y/Y decrease of 116 basis points.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $34.2M, a Y/Y increase of 82%.
  • Net income was $29.4M, up 55% Y/Y.
  • FY Active customers +25% Y/Y to 1.84M.
  • FY Total orders placed +72% Y/Y to 1.755M.
  • FY Average order value +14% Y/Y to $292.
  • “Our exceptional fourth quarter results demonstrate the power of our brands and our connection with the next generation consumer, highlighted by further acceleration of our net sales growth to 70% over the prior year and 63% over the fourth quarter of 2019. I am very proud of our team for continuing to deliver such outstanding results amidst a challenging macro environment and supply chain headwinds, including record profitability for a fourth quarter with $29 million in net income, increasing 55% over the prior year and 250% over the fourth quarter of 2019.” said co-founder and co-CEO Mike Karanikolas.
  • Previously: Revolve Group GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.21, revenue of $239.81M beats by $17.75M (Feb. 23)
