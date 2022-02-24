Healthcare supplier Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) has added ~32% in the pre-market Thursday on above-average volume after the company set its outlook ahead of Wall Street forecasts on the back of a strong beat in its Q4 2021 financials.

Worldwide revenue for the quarter and full-year jumped ~38% YoY and ~25% to reach $129.6M and $425.2M, respectively.

However, quarterly net loss climbed to $40.2M from $3.4M in the prior-year period, and full-year net loss witnessed a five-fold rise to reach $71.3M.

“This year is off to a similarly productive start as we received FDA approval for our on-site manufacturing facility for DEFINITY,” Chief Executive Officer Mary Anne Heino remarked.

“In 2022, we will continue to advance our purpose to Find, Fight and Follow serious medical conditions to improve patient outcomes, and continue to drive revenue growth and shareholder value.”

For the Q1 2022, Lantheus projects $160M - $170M and $0.45 - $0.50 adj. fully diluted earnings per share compared to ~$113.6M and $0.18 per share in the consensus, respectively.

Full-year forecast for revenue and adj. fully diluted EPS indicates $685M - $710M and $1.95 - $2.05 compared to $481.73M and $0.89 per share in the consensus, respectively.

In addition, Lantheus (LNTH) has signed an agreement with the medical device company Palette Life Sciences for the promotion of PYLARIFY (piflufolastat F 18) in the U.S.

The non-exclusive deal covering an initial one-year period has an option for extension. Per the terms, its sales team is expected to begin PYLARIFY promotional efforts in April 2022, Palette announced on Thursday.

An imaging agent designed to detect the presence of recurrent and/or metastatic prostate cancer, the PYLARIFY injection was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May 2021.