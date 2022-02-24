Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 tumble, yields dive as Russia invades Ukraine

The stock market is selling off Thursday as investors take cash out of risk and commodities surge on Russia's full-scale attack on Ukraine.

Russian forces are now reportedly in the Kyiv area while air attacks continue.

"Russia has a small economy, a huge military presence, a vast landmass, and a lot of natural resources," SocGen's Kit Juckes wrote. "All of these matter this morning, after President Putin’s decision to wage war on Ukraine. Inevitably, the initial market reaction is for safe havens to do well and risky assets to struggle."

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -2.6%, S&P 500 (SP500) -2.3% and Dow Jones (DJI) -2.2% are sharply lower. The Nasdaq has moved into bear market territory.

Treasury yields are tumbling amid a flight to safety. The 10-year yield is down 7 basis points to 1.91% and the 2-year is down 10 basis points to 1.5%.

The VIX, known as the fear gauge, is up nealry 20% to around 37.

The dollar is gaining. WTI crude topped $100 for the first time since 2014 and gold is at its highest levels in more than a year.

"Markets will await further news on Western sanctions on Thursday, with President Biden telling reporters the US and its allies would impose 'severe sanctions' on Russia," UBS said. "President Putin’s decision to escalate the military confrontation into a war suggests a willingness to accept near-term economic pain in favor of securing long-term geopolitical goals."

"Among the key questions for markets is whether this will push European and NATO nations to reduce their energy imports from Russia. So far, there has not been the political will to do so, with most economies already struggling with significant inflationary pressure."

UBS lists five ways to position portfolios.

