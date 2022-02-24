Volatility levels spiked as the S&P 500 VIX Index (VIX) +27.4% gapped up on Thursday above the 37 marker as pressures mount on the financial markets in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. As a direct result, volatility ETFs and ETNs have seen a topside surge.

Two short-term volatility funds that have jumped are the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) and the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY).

Both VXX and VIXY track market volatility levels through shorter term futures contracts. VXX aims to provide exposure to daily rolling long positions in the first and second month of VIX futures contracts, while VIXY measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts.

On Thursday, VXX is +10.9% and VIXY is +10.5%.

From a medium-term volatility standpoint, the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZ) and ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) have both caught a break from the rising VIX as VXZ is +3.9% and VIXM is +4.1% on the day.

Moreover, VXZ provides exposure to rolling long positions in the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh-month VIX futures contracts, whereas VIXM measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of five months to expiration.

Below is a volatility chart dating back to Jan. 2021.

The rise in volatility has also sent Russian ETFs and benchmark U.S. funds deep into the red.