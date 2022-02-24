Verisk acquires identity resolution, consumer intelligence data provider Infutor
Feb. 24, 2022 9:35 AM ETVerisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK) acquired Infutor, a provider of identity resolution and consumer intelligence data.
- The acquisition further enhances VRSK’s marketing solutions offerings to companies across industries.
- VRSK plans to integrate Infutor with Jornaya, which it acquired in 2020, to form Verisk Marketing Solutions.
- With the combination of Infutor and Jornaya, Verisk Marketing Solutions can deliver unique and differentiated value to its customers.
- Infutor’s identity resolution and consumer intelligence solutions deliver the foundational data layer to understand the person behind every marketing interaction.
- Combining this with Jornaya’s insight into in-market behaviors and implementing the highest standards in the industry for data security and privacy positions Verisk Marketing Solutions as a key data partner.
- "Bringing Infutor and Jornaya together immediately offers CMOs and marketers a holistic solution for modern, effective and responsible data-driven strategies and programs,” said Matt Lohman, managing director, Verisk Marketing Solutions.