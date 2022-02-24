CBOT wheat and corn futures rose by their daily trading limits while soybeans climb to their highest since 2012, after Russia's attack on Ukraine ratchets up fears over global supplies.

"The surge in prices mirrors fears of a total halt in exports out of the Black Sea," Andree Defois, president of French consultancy Strategie Grains, tells Reuters.

The most active May wheat contract (W_1:COM) +5.7% to $9.34 3/4 per bushel, the highest since July 2012, May corn (C_1:COM) +5.1% to $7.16-1/4 per bushel, and May soybeans (S_1:COM) +2.8% at $17.18 per bushel after rising to $17.56-1/2, its best level since September 2012.

In Paris, the most-active May wheat contract +11% at €326.25/metric ton (~$364) after reaching an all-time high for a Euronext contract at €341.75/ton.

ETFs: WEAT, CORN, SOYB

Russia and Ukraine account for 29% of global wheat exports, 19% of world corn supplies and 80% of world sunflower oil exports.

Commerzbank analysts have said that "as much as 15M tons of wheat exports from the Black Sea region could be at risk" from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.