Chicago wheat, corn up by daily maximum as Russia invades Ukraine

Road through wheat field

Toltek/iStock via Getty Images

CBOT wheat and corn futures rose by their daily trading limits while soybeans climb to their highest since 2012, after Russia's attack on Ukraine ratchets up fears over global supplies.

"The surge in prices mirrors fears of a total halt in exports out of the Black Sea," Andree Defois, president of French consultancy Strategie Grains, tells Reuters.

The most active May wheat contract (W_1:COM) +5.7% to $9.34 3/4 per bushel, the highest since July 2012, May corn (C_1:COM) +5.1% to $7.16-1/4 per bushel, and May soybeans (S_1:COM) +2.8% at $17.18 per bushel after rising to $17.56-1/2, its best level since September 2012.

In Paris, the most-active May wheat contract +11% at €326.25/metric ton (~$364) after reaching an all-time high for a Euronext contract at €341.75/ton.

ETFs: WEAT, CORN, SOYB

Russia and Ukraine account for 29% of global wheat exports, 19% of world corn supplies and 80% of world sunflower oil exports.

Commerzbank analysts have said that "as much as 15M tons of wheat exports from the Black Sea region could be at risk" from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.