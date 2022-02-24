Citadel said to further cut investment in hedge fund Melvin Capital

Feb. 24, 2022 9:36 AM ETGMEBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments

Book with name hedge fund and trading data.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Hedge fund Citadel LLC, which gave Melvin Capital Management about $2B when it was struggling from its short bet on GameStop (NYSE:GME) last January, is again paring its investment in the fund.
  • Ken Griffin's Citadel in late January asked to redeem half the money the firm and its partners have remaining in Melvin's hedge fund after halving their investment late last year, according to a WSJ report.
  • The Citadel request came after Melvin reported double-digit losses in January, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar. The redemption request is expected to be paid out at the end of March.
  • Bloomberg report in late August stated that Citadel was said to be taking back $500M of its investment in Melvin.
