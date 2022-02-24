The Alkaline Water Company partners with Source1 Purchasing for expanding reach

  • The Alkaline Water Company (WTER -8.3%) partners with Source1 Purchasing to offer Deliciously Smooth Alkaline88 to Source1’s extensive network of clients.
  • Source1 is a leading data and technology company for hospitality procurement, who clients include many hospitality management companies, hotels, resorts, casinos, fairs and festivals, colleges and universities, and more.
  • “Source1 is a multiple-award-winning industry leader with a strong reputation and an extensive network of hospitality partners. They are a perfect partner to help Alkaline88® grow in the multi-billion-dollar hospitality channel. Their industry experience and innovative purchasing platform offers ease of access to our line of Deliciously Smooth™ water to thousands of their hospitality clients. said Ricky Wright, President and CEO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.