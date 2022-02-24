The Alkaline Water Company partners with Source1 Purchasing for expanding reach
Feb. 24, 2022 9:43 AM ETThe Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- The Alkaline Water Company (WTER -8.3%) partners with Source1 Purchasing to offer Deliciously Smooth Alkaline88 to Source1’s extensive network of clients.
- Source1 is a leading data and technology company for hospitality procurement, who clients include many hospitality management companies, hotels, resorts, casinos, fairs and festivals, colleges and universities, and more.
- “Source1 is a multiple-award-winning industry leader with a strong reputation and an extensive network of hospitality partners. They are a perfect partner to help Alkaline88® grow in the multi-billion-dollar hospitality channel. Their industry experience and innovative purchasing platform offers ease of access to our line of Deliciously Smooth™ water to thousands of their hospitality clients. said Ricky Wright, President and CEO.