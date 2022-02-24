Origin Bancorp to acquire BT Holdings in $313.5M all-stock deal

Feb. 24, 2022 9:44 AM ETOBNKBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Origin Bancorp (OBNK -3.1%) will acquire BT Holdings in an all-stock transaction valued at ~$313.5M, based on OBNK's closing stock price on Feb. 23.
  • Based on combined balances as of Dec. 31, OBNK is expected to have ~$9.9B in assets, $6.6B in loans and $8.3B in deposits following the close of the transaction.
  • BT shareholders will receive ~6.8M OBNK shares in exchange for all outstanding shares of BT.
  • Each BT share would be converted to 0.6547 OBNK shares. Outstanding options to purchase BT stock will be converted to options to purchase OBNK stock.
  • The merger will give OBNK a top 30 deposit market share in Texas and top 20 within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
  • The closing of the transaction is expected to occur during H2 of 2022.
