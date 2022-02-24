Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Q4 net loss widens Y/Y
Feb. 24, 2022 9:48 AM ETMadrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Q4 net loss increased to -$64.55M, compared to -$59.12M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 net interest income was $52K, compared to $432K in the prior year period. The company said the decreases in interest income for Q4 and FY 2021 was mainly due to lower average principal balances in its investment accounts in 2021, and decreased interest rates.
- Operating expenses were $64.6M, compared to $59.6M in the prior year period.
- Research and development expenses for Q4 were $52.89M, compared to $53.43M in Q4 2020. The company said the increase was primarily due to additional activities related to phase 3 clinical trials, an increase in manufacturing costs for ongoing trials, to prepare for commercialization, and an increase in head count and related expenses.
- As of Dec. 31, 2021, Madrigal had cash and cash equivalents of $270.3M, compared to $284.1M at Dec. 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to cash used in operations of $183.9M.
- Dominic Labriola was appointed as chief data and analytics officer.
- The company said Labriola spent more than 20 years at Bristol Myers Squibb as Head of Global Biometric Sciences where he was responsible for the team overseeing the company’s NASH program