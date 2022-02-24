Rocket Lab wins MDA subcontract to build Globalstar spacecraft
Feb. 24, 2022 9:51 AM ETGlobalstar, Inc. (GSAT), RKLBBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) has been awarded a subcontract by MDA to lead the design and manufacture of 17 spacecraft buses for new Low Earth Orbit satellites from Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT).
- The $143M contract marks Rocket Lab's largest spacecraft bus order to date. Globalstar offers mobile satellite services including customizable satellite IoT solutions for individuals and businesses globally.
- Globalstar plans to launch the satellites by the end of 2025. Rocket Lab will lead development of the spacecraft buses. MDA will act as prime contractor, lead the development of the payload, and perform the final satellite assembly, integration, and test.
- The contract includes options to provide the satellite operations control center, launch dispensers, launch integration, and up to nine additional spacecraft with flexibility in order timing.