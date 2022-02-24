Royal Bank of Canada's (NYSE:RY) first-quarter results on Thursday highlighted a boost in its wealth management business, with higher average fee-based client assets.

Meanwhile, RY stock slides nearly 3% out of the gate.

Q1 return on equity of 17.3% jumped 40 basis points from the fourth quarter, though down 130 basis points over the same period a year ago.

Q1 wealth management net income of C$795M ($619.48M) surged 42% from the prior quarter and rose 24% from Q1 2021.

Personal & commercial banking, the lender's largest segment, net income fell 3% to C$1.97B and rose 10% from a year ago, primarily due to higher non-interest income which included higher mutual fund distribution fees as equity markets and strong net sales drove higher average balances.

Q1 capital markets net income of C$1.03B jumped 12% from the previous quarter and fell 3% from the year-ago period.

Q1 insurance net income of C$197M dropped 26% from the previous quarter, largely due to favorable annual actuarial assumption updates in the Q4 2021.

Investor & treasury services net income of C$118M rose 8% in Q1 due to higher revenue from funding and liquidity and client deposits.

CET1 ratio of 13.5% fell by 20 basis points from the last quarter, reflecting growth in risk-weighted assets and share repurchases.

PCL on loans of $100M fell 17% from a year ago due to lower provisions in personal & commercial banking segment.

Earlier, Royal bank of Canada declared a C$1.20 per share dividend.