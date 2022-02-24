Royal Bank of Canada Q1 beat reflects higher client assets in wealth management unit

Feb. 24, 2022 9:51 AM ETRoyal Bank of Canada (RY)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

One of RBC (Royal Bank of Canada) in Toronto, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Royal Bank of Canada's (NYSE:RY) first-quarter results on Thursday highlighted a boost in its wealth management business, with higher average fee-based client assets.

Meanwhile, RY stock slides nearly 3% out of the gate.

Q1 return on equity of 17.3% jumped 40 basis points from the fourth quarter, though down 130 basis points over the same period a year ago.

Q1 wealth management net income of C$795M ($619.48M) surged 42% from the prior quarter and rose 24% from Q1 2021.

Personal & commercial banking, the lender's largest segment, net income fell 3% to C$1.97B and rose 10% from a year ago, primarily due to higher non-interest income which included higher mutual fund distribution fees as equity markets and strong net sales drove higher average balances.

Q1 capital markets net income of C$1.03B jumped 12% from the previous quarter and fell 3% from the year-ago period.

Q1 insurance net income of C$197M dropped 26% from the previous quarter, largely due to favorable annual actuarial assumption updates in the Q4 2021.

Investor & treasury services net income of C$118M rose 8% in Q1 due to higher revenue from funding and liquidity and client deposits.

CET1 ratio of 13.5% fell by 20 basis points from the last quarter, reflecting growth in risk-weighted assets and share repurchases.

PCL on loans of $100M fell 17% from a year ago due to lower provisions in personal & commercial banking segment.

Earlier, Royal bank of Canada declared a C$1.20 per share dividend.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.