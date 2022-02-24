Sanction rhetoric heats up -- Russia will respond "tit-for-tat"

Energy markets are laser focused on events unfolding in Ukraine, and the implications for fossil fuel prices. Thus far, US and European allies have consistently messaged that the West will not impeded flows of energy out Russia via sanction. Russia thus far has not made any direct indications they will restrict energy exports, though rhetoric is heating up and gas flows from Russia to Europe remain ~50% below the 5yr average.

Moments ago, and according to Ria news, Russian's Foreign Ministry said "Russia will respond to European and US sanctions in tit-for-tat manner." This follows comments from former President Medvedev, indicating that Europeans should prepare for substantially higher natural gas prices.

(NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:UNG) (NYSEARCA:BOIL) (NYSEARCA:XLE)

With Biden set to speak on sanctions later Thursday, the market will be following both the White House comments and Russia's response. Any indication that Russia will weaponize energy exports is sure to exacerbate energy security concerns in Europe and around the world.