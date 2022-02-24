Defense names open mixed after running higher ahead of Russian invasion
Feb. 24, 2022 9:54 AM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), NOC, BAGD, LHX, KTOS, TXTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Russia's invasion of Ukraine may mean increased defense spending over the longer term, but shares of defense contractors trade mixed at the open after most have been moving higher during the past month.
- Major defense names Lockheed Martin (LMT +1.5%), Northrop Grumman (NOC +3.5%), General Dynamics (GD -1.6%) and L3Harris (LHX +2.1%) all had posted YTD gains heading into today's trading; also KTOS +4.3%, TXT -3.3%.
- Boeing (BA -3.3%), which derived about a third of its Q4 revenues from commercial airplanes, is one of the Dow Jones average's biggest losers in early trading.
- Lockheed Martin's "consistently increasing dividend distributions are an attractive part of the returns offered by the stock," Yiannis Zourmpanos writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.