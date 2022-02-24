American Tower Q4 earnings miss as operating expenses climb

Feb. 24, 2022 9:57 AM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Sunset Cell Tower: Cellular communications tower in rural forest area for mobile phone and internet, video and data transmission

Bill Oxford/iStock via Getty Images

  • American Tower (AMT -0.1%) Q4 earnings trailed the average analyst estimate as operating expenses jumped during the quarter that it acquired CoreSite Realty, pushing down its property gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin.
  • For 2022, the cell tower REIT expects adjusted FFO attributable to common shareholders of $4.535B-4.645B vs. $4.277B reported in 2021. It also guided for 2022 total property revenue of $10.22B-10.40B, up from $9.11B reported in 2021.
  • 2022 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $6.50B-6.61B vs. $5.98B reported for 2021.
  • Q4 adjusted FFO per share of $2.10 fell short of the $2.30 consensus and increased from $2.07 in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 total revenue of $2.45B topped the $2.41B consensus and rose 15% Y/Y; total property revenue of $2.38B climbed 13%.
  • Q4 total operating expenses increased to $1.82B from $1.63B in Q3 and $1.45B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 property gross margin of 70.3% slipped from 70.7% in Q3.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $1.52B declined from $1.55B in Q3 and increased from $1.38B in Q4 2020; adjusted EBITDA margin of 62% fell from 63.2% in Q3 and 65% in the year-ago quarter.
