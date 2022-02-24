MKS Instruments planned purchase of Atotech said to see some Chinese concerns
Feb. 24, 2022 9:58 AM ETAtotech Limited (ATC), MKSIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- A Chinese regulator is said to have recently expressed some concerns about MKS Instrument's planned $5B acquisition of Atotech (NYSE:ATC). ATC fell 2.3% and MKSI dropped 1.9%.
- China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology ("MIIT"), which helps to oversee the chip sector, recently discussed its concerns about the ATC/MKSI combination with China's main antitrust regulator, according to a Dealreporter item. The concerns likely mean that the the transaction will require a remedy to address the issues.
- MKS Instruments said in December hat the ATC deal has received approval, or indication of imminent approval, from 12 out of 13 global antitrust regulatory authorities, with China being the last remaining approval. The company at the time pushed out the close of the deal to Q1 from Q4.
- The transaction may have to be refiled as remedy talks haven't begun, according to Dealreporter. The deal doesn't appear to be seeing antitrust concerns, the issues from MIIT center on supply continuity.
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) agreed to buy Atotech (ATC) for $16.20 in cash and 0.0552 of a share of MKS common stock in July.
- Last month, MKS Instruments Non-GAAP EPS of $3.02 beats by $0.17, revenue of $764M beats by $8.87M.