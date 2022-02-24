Live Nation rises 8%, a rare stock gainer after sunny earnings report

Feb. 24, 2022 10:02 AM ETLive Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

  • Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is among the very few gainers in the S&P 500 today in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • It's a sea of red across stocks in all sectors, now including even energy, but Live Nation is up 8% after its revenue surprised to the upside in the fourth quarter, and the promoter predicted a broad comeback for concertgoing.
  • After a hard hit in the COVID-19 pandemic, Live Nation says all divisions are back on a growth trajectory. Ticketing delivered its best quarter ever, with the demand driving the quarter's operating income to more than double (up 118%), adjusted operating income up 62%, and gross transaction volume 20% higher than Q4 in 2019 (pre-pandemic).
  • "The year started in the midst of the pandemic, but by summer fans were returning to shows, and by the end of the year, we had a record pipeline of concerts, ticket sales and advertising commitments for 2022," the company says.
  • Looking ahead, every leading indicator for 2022 is up relative to 2019, it says, raising confidence for a record year.
  • Revenue breakout: Concerts, $2.044 billion (vs. $178.4 million the year prior); Ticketing, $487.7 million (vs. prior $10.9 million); Sponsorship and Advertising, $170.3 million (vs. $47.1 million).
  • The company sharply trimmed operating losses. Concerts moved to a wider loss, of $294 million vs. the prior-year period's $236.4 million, but Ticketing swung to a gain of $132.9 million from a loss of $131.5 million. And operating profit in its Sponsorship & Advertising business jumped to $100.5 million from $4.1 million.
  • On an adjusted basis, overall operating income swung to a gain of $160.3 million from a loss of $244.3 million.
  • For 2022, it's guiding to event-related deferred revenue of $2.3 billion (almost double that of year-end 2019), and says 45 million tickets have already been sold for 2022 shows, with pricing on its top 10 tours up 20% from 2019. Show bookings and ticket sales are up double digits across major venues, and sponsorship commitments are up by double digits compared to 2019, and already over 80% sold for the year.
  • Check out more details in the company's earnings call transcript.
