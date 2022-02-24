Rockford to become a subsidiary of Patrick Industries

  • Rockford (OTCPK:ROFO +50.0%) to become a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries (PATK -0.0%) by merger.
  • Rockford will continue its operations as a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick in its existing facility in Tempe, Arizona.
  • Anticipated closing expected on or around March 7, 2022.
  • Bill Jackson, President and CEO of Rockford, said, "The Rockford team and I are delighted to join the Patrick family, whose vision aligns with our goal of providing the highest quality, innovative solutions to our customers. We look forward to the next phase of executing the many strategic initiatives and opportunities in front of us."
