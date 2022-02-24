Mortgage rates narrow down marginally amid broader dull economic sentiment
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.89% with an average 0.8 point for the week ending Feb. 24, 2022, marginally down from last week when it averaged 3.92%; higher than 2.97% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
- Over the last six months, rates have increased more than a full percent.
- "Overall economic growth remains strong, but rising inflation is already impacting consumer sentiment, which has markedly declined in recent months. As we enter the spring homebuying season with higher mortgage rates and continued low inventory, we expect home price growth to remain firm before cooling off later this year," chief economist Sam Khater commented.
- 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.14% with an average 0.7 point, down slightly from last week when it averaged 3.14% and a year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.34%.
- 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 2.98% with an average 0.3 point, unchanged from last week and a year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.99%.
- Mortgage applications decreased 13.1% for the week ending Feb. 18 to the lowest level since December 2019.
- The Mortgage Bankers Association‘s seasonally adjusted refi index fell 15.6% from the previous week, bringing its share of total applications to almost equal the purchases share at 50%.
- "Bad news for the general economy is paradoxically good for the housing market in so far as rates would decline," deputy chief economist of Freddie Mac Len Kiefer commented as cited by HousingWire cites.
- Home prices are up even more, climbing ~14% in the past year and ~30% in some cities.
