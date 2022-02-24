Consumer stocks: Travel and leisure names are reeling but Under Armour and Kroger are holding up
The broad stock market sold off on Thursday after Russia attacked Ukraine. The broad selling pressure has hit airline, hotel and travel stocks in particular with Hyatt Hotels (H -0.1%), Marriott International (MAR -1.2%), InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG -3.7%), United Airlines (UAL -3.5%), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -1.8%), Azul (AZUL -9.6%), Carnival (CCL -1.8%), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -4.2%), Booking Holdings (BKNG -10.5%), Expedia (EXPE -5.3%), Tripadvisor (TRIP -3.2%) and China Eastern Airlines (CEA -3.3%) some of the biggest decliners. Earnings reports from NCLH and BKNG are also factoring in beyond the Russia-Ukraine headlines.
There are some consumer stocks holding up. The leading gainers in the S&P 500 Index from the consumer sector in early trading on Thursday were Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) +1.58%, Kroger (NYSE:KR) +1.11% and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) +0.58%.
Of the Dow 30 stocks, both Walmart (NYSE:WMT) -0.51% and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) -0.77% are holding up better than most.
Other consumer stocks that are bucking the selling trend include LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) +4.20%, Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) +2.73%, Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) +2.51%, SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) +0.90% and BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) +0.55%.
