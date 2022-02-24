The broad stock market sold off on Thursday after Russia attacked Ukraine. The broad selling pressure has hit airline, hotel and travel stocks in particular with Hyatt Hotels (H -0.1%), Marriott International (MAR -1.2%), InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG -3.7%), United Airlines (UAL -3.5%), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -1.8%), Azul (AZUL -9.6%), Carnival (CCL -1.8%), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -4.2%), Booking Holdings (BKNG -10.5%), Expedia (EXPE -5.3%), Tripadvisor (TRIP -3.2%) and China Eastern Airlines (CEA -3.3%) some of the biggest decliners. Earnings reports from NCLH and BKNG are also factoring in beyond the Russia-Ukraine headlines.

There are some consumer stocks holding up. The leading gainers in the S&P 500 Index from the consumer sector in early trading on Thursday were Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) +1.58%, Kroger (NYSE:KR) +1.11% and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) +0.58%.

Of the Dow 30 stocks, both Walmart (NYSE:WMT) -0.51% and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) -0.77% are holding up better than most.

Other consumer stocks that are bucking the selling trend include LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) +4.20%, Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) +2.73%, Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) +2.51%, SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) +0.90% and BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) +0.55%.

