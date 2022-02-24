Yandex's 54% slide leads Russia-facing communications stocks lower
Feb. 24, 2022 10:17 AM ETYandex N.V. (YNDX), VEON, MBTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Russia-facing communications stocks are lower today amid a broad equities decline in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) - Russia's tech-giant search engine provider and aspiring ride-share power - has crashed a full 54.4% in Nasdaq trading, and is marking its worst week on record as it had already been declining amid sanctions on Russia linked to the military buildup.
- Today will mark its fifth straight down session; since closing at $53.58 just over a week ago, on Feb. 16, the stock has dropped 71%.
- Telecom Veon (NASDAQ:VEON), which derives revenue heavily from Russia and operates in Ukraine via top provider Kyivstar and Golden Telecom Ukraine, is off 28.4% in Nasdaq trading.
- Moscow-based Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) is 8% lower in NYSE trading.