Yandex's 54% slide leads Russia-facing communications stocks lower

  • Russia-facing communications stocks are lower today amid a broad equities decline in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) - Russia's tech-giant search engine provider and aspiring ride-share power - has crashed a full 54.4% in Nasdaq trading, and is marking its worst week on record as it had already been declining amid sanctions on Russia linked to the military buildup.
  • Today will mark its fifth straight down session; since closing at $53.58 just over a week ago, on Feb. 16, the stock has dropped 71%.
  • Telecom Veon (NASDAQ:VEON), which derives revenue heavily from Russia and operates in Ukraine via top provider Kyivstar and Golden Telecom Ukraine, is off 28.4% in Nasdaq trading.
  • Moscow-based Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) is 8% lower in NYSE trading.
