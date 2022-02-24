Evolent Health powers ahead with strong outlook

Feb. 24, 2022

  • Evolent Health (EVH +16.1%) has added more than a tenth on Thursday morning hours to record the biggest intraday gain since July 2020, after the health tech company posted better-than-expected financials for Q4 2021 and set its guidance ahead of Street forecasts.
  • Quarterly revenue on a GAAP basis gained ~1% YoY to reach $248.4M as the Clinical Solutions segment added $161.1M revenue with ~10% YoY growth, while Evolent Health Services generated $87.2M revenue indicating a decline of ~13% YoY decline.
  • Meanwhile, the full-year revenue dropped ~2% YoY to $908.0M as Evolent Health Services revenue fell ~19% YoY to $309.8M while Clinical Solutions revenue added ~10% YoY to record $598.1M revenue.
  • However, the net loss attributable to common shareholders for the quarter and 2021 fell ~62% YoY and ~89% YoY to $5.6 and $37.6M, as cost of revenue slipped ~6% YoY to $164.5M and $657.6M, respectively.
  • For Q1 2022 and full year 2022, Evolent (NYSE:EVH) estimated nearly $280M – $295M and $1.12B to $1.18B revenue, while the Street forecasts indicated ~$250.1M and $1.1B, respectively.
